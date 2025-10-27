Pfizer’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Elranatamab for Multiple Myeloma

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘MAGNETISMM-6’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Elranatamab in combination with other drugs for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are not eligible for transplant. The study aims to determine if Elranatamab, combined with Daratumumab and Lenalidomide, or with Lenalidomide alone, provides superior clinical benefits compared to the existing combination of Daratumumab, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone.

The intervention involves testing Elranatamab, a bispecific antibody designed to target multiple myeloma cells by engaging T-cells, in various combinations with other drugs like Daratumumab and Lenalidomide. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes for patients who cannot undergo transplants.

This open-label, randomized study uses a parallel assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy. It is structured in two parts: the first assesses safety and optimal dosing, while the second evaluates disease progression and survival rates.

The study began on October 26, 2022, with primary completion expected by October 2025. The last update was submitted on October 14, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

For investors, this study could signal potential growth for Pfizer if results show significant improvements in treatment efficacy, potentially boosting stock performance. However, competition in the oncology market remains fierce, with other companies also advancing in multiple myeloma treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

