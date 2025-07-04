Pfizer’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Elranatamab for Multiple Myeloma

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘AN OPEN-LABEL, 3-ARM, MULTICENTER, RANDOMIZED PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ELRANATAMAB (PF-06863135) MONOTHERAPY AND ELRANATAMAB + DARATUMUMAB VERSUS DARATUMUMAB + POMALIDOMIDE + DEXAMETHASONE IN PARTICIPANTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA WHO HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST 1 PRIOR LINE OF THERAPY INCLUDING LENALIDOMIDE AND A PROTEASOME INHIBITOR’. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of the BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody elranatamab, both alone and in combination with daratumumab, compared to a standard combination therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The interventions being tested include the drugs Elranatamab and Daratumumab, both administered subcutaneously, along with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone, taken orally. Elranatamab is the primary focus, being evaluated for its potential benefits over existing treatment combinations.

This Phase 3 study employs a randomized, factorial design without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are randomly assigned to different treatment arms to compare the effectiveness and safety of the interventions.

The study began on October 4, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 1, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial as they reflect the study’s timeline and current status.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if Elranatamab proves to be more effective than existing therapies. This could position Pfizer favorably against competitors in the oncology market, potentially leading to increased market share and investor confidence.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue