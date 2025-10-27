Pfizer’s Promising Phase 3 Study in Lung Cancer: A Potential Game Changer

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled AN OPEN-LABEL, RANDOMIZED, CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDY OF SIGVOTATUG VEDOTIN IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB COMPARED WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB MONOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT IN PARTICIPANTS WITH PD-L1 HIGH (≥50% OF TUMOR CELLS EXPRESSING PD-L1), LOCALLY ADVANCED, UNRESECTABLE, OR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (BE6A LUNG-02). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of a combination therapy of Sigvotatug Vedotin and pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high PD-L1 levels. The study’s significance lies in potentially improving treatment outcomes for patients with advanced NSCLC.

The intervention being tested includes two drugs: Sigvotatug Vedotin, an MMAE-Antibody Drug Conjugate targeting Integrin Beta-6, and pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-(L)1 therapy. The combination aims to enhance the immune response against cancer cells.

This Phase 3 study employs a randomized, parallel intervention model with a single-masked design, where the outcomes assessor is blinded. Its primary purpose is to treat NSCLC by comparing the effectiveness of the combination therapy against pembrolizumab alone.

The study began on December 26, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 8, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

Market implications of this study are significant for Pfizer, as positive results could enhance its competitive position in the oncology market, potentially boosting its stock performance and investor confidence. The study’s outcome could also influence strategies of competitors in the NSCLC treatment landscape.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

