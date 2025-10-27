Pfizer’s Promising Phase 1 Study on PF-07799933 for Advanced Tumors

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1, Open-Label, Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Anti-Tumor Activity of PF-07799933 (ARRY-440) as a Single Agent and in Combination Therapy in Participants 16 Years and Older with Advanced Solid Tumors with BRAF Alterations. The study aims to assess the safety and effects of PF-07799933, both alone and in combination with other treatments, in patients with advanced solid tumors that have BRAF alterations, where existing treatments have failed.

The study tests PF-07799933, a tablet taken orally, alone and in combination with binimetinib (another oral tablet) and cetuximab (an intravenous injection). These interventions target various cancers, including melanoma, non-small-cell lung cancer, thyroid cancer, and glioma, aiming to improve treatment outcomes for patients with limited options.

This interventional study employs a non-randomized, sequential intervention model without masking, focusing on treatment. It is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the interventions in a structured manner, with participants receiving the study drugs over approximately two years.

The study began on April 26, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are yet to be announced, with the last update submitted on October 1, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and understanding when results might influence market dynamics.

The ongoing study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as positive outcomes may enhance the company’s oncology portfolio. Competitors in the oncology space will be closely monitoring these developments, as successful results could shift market dynamics and treatment standards.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue