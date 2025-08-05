Pfizer’s Phase 4 Study on Enfortumab Vedotin: Key Insights for Investors

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pfizer Inc., in collaboration with Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc., is conducting a Phase 4 clinical study titled ‘A Multicenter, Phase 4, Open-label, Single-arm, Safety Study of Enfortumab Vedotin in Adult Indian Participants With Previously Treated Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer.’ The study aims to confirm the safety of enfortumab vedotin, a treatment for urothelial cancer, in Indian adults whose cancer is advanced or has spread.

The intervention being tested is enfortumab vedotin, administered as an intravenous infusion. This drug is specifically designed to treat urothelial cancer by delivering targeted therapy to cancer cells.

The study is interventional with a single-group assignment. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. Participants will receive enfortumab vedotin on days 1, 8, and 15 of each 28-day cycle.

The study began on June 21, 2025, with the latest update submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the availability of updated information for stakeholders.

This study update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance positively by reinforcing investor confidence in its oncology portfolio. The competitive landscape in cancer treatment remains intense, with many companies vying for market share, making this study’s outcomes significant for Pfizer’s strategic positioning.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue