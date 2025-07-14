Pfizer’s Phase 3 Study on PF-06821497: A Potential Game-Changer in Prostate Cancer Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A PHASE 3, RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL STUDY OF PF-06821497 (MEVROMETOSTAT) IN COMBINATION WITH ENZALUTAMIDE COMPARED WITH ENZALUTAMIDE OR DOCETAXEL IN PARTICIPANTS WITH METASTATIC CASTRATION RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER PREVIOUSLY TREATED WITH ABIRATERONE ACETATE (MEVPRO-1). The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of combining PF-06821497 with enzalutamide compared to enzalutamide or docetaxel alone in treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after progression on abiraterone acetate. The primary objective is to assess radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS).

The intervention being tested includes the investigational drug PF-06821497, administered at 875 mg twice daily, combined with enzalutamide at 160 mg daily. The study compares this combination to either enzalutamide alone or docetaxel, a chemotherapy drug, administered every 21 days.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, open-label, parallel assignment with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants are randomly allocated to different treatment arms to compare the effectiveness of the interventions.

The study began on October 21, 2024, with the primary completion date yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on July 11, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s competitive position in the oncology market. The study’s progress is closely watched by investors, given the potential for PF-06821497 to become a key treatment option for mCRPC.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue