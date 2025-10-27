Pfizer’s Phase 3 Study on Ibuzatrelvir: A Potential Game-Changer for COVID-19 Treatment?

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘An Interventional Efficacy and Safety, Phase 3, Double-Blind, 2-Arm Study to Investigate Orally Administered Ibuzatrelvir Compared with Placebo in Non-Hospitalized Symptomatic Adult and Adolescent Participants with COVID-19 Who Are at High Risk of Progressing to Severe Illness.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ibuzatrelvir in preventing severe COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients at high risk of severe disease progression.

The intervention being tested is ibuzatrelvir, an oral medication administered every 12 hours for five days. The study compares this treatment to a placebo, with both groups allowed to receive standard care.

This study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, parallel assignment with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of who receives the active drug or placebo. The primary purpose is to treat COVID-19 in high-risk patients.

The study began on November 5, 2024, with primary completion expected around six months later. The most recent update was submitted on October 17, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

The results of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if ibuzatrelvir proves effective. This could strengthen Pfizer’s position in the competitive COVID-19 treatment market, where other pharmaceutical companies are also vying for market share.

The study is currently ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

