Pfizer’s Phase 3 Study on Ibuzatrelvir: A Potential Game-Changer for COVID-19 Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘AN INTERVENTIONAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY, PHASE 3, DOUBLE-BLIND, 2-ARM STUDY TO INVESTIGATE ORALLY ADMINISTERED IBUZATRELVIR COMPARED WITH PLACEBO IN NON-HOSPITALIZED SYMPTOMATIC ADULT AND ADOLESCENT PARTICIPANTS WITH COVID-19 WHO ARE AT HIGH RISK OF PROGRESSING TO SEVERE ILLNESS.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of ibuzatrelvir in preventing severe COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients at high risk of severe disease progression.

The study is testing ibuzatrelvir, an experimental oral drug, administered twice daily for five days. The intervention is compared against a placebo, with both groups receiving standard care as needed.

This is a randomized, double-blind study with a parallel intervention model. Participants, care providers, investigators, and outcome assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary goal is treatment-focused.

The study began on December 8, 2024, with an estimated completion timeline of around six months. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance, as a successful treatment option for COVID-19 could enhance investor confidence. It may also influence the competitive landscape, as pharmaceutical companies race to provide effective COVID-19 treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

