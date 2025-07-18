Pfizer’s Phase 3 Study on Ibuzatrelvir: A Potential Game-Changer for COVID-19 Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘AN INTERVENTIONAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY, PHASE 3, DOUBLE-BLIND, 2-ARM STUDY TO INVESTIGATE ORALLY ADMINISTERED IBUZATRELVIR COMPARED WITH PLACEBO IN NON-HOSPITALIZED SYMPTOMATIC ADULT AND ADOLESCENT PARTICIPANTS WITH COVID-19 WHO ARE AT HIGH RISK OF PROGRESSING TO SEVERE ILLNESS’. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of ibuzatrelvir in preventing severe disease progression in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk.

The intervention being tested is ibuzatrelvir, an oral medication administered twice daily for five days. It is designed to prevent the progression of COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at high risk of severe illness.

This study is interventional with a randomized, parallel assignment. It uses a quadruple masking method to ensure unbiased results, with the primary purpose of treatment.

The study began on December 8, 2024, with an estimated completion timeline of around six months. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially amidst competitive COVID-19 treatment developments.

The study is currently ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

