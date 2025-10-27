Pfizer’s Phase 3 Study on Elranatamab for Multiple Myeloma: A Potential Game-Changer?

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled An Open-Label, 3-Arm, Multicenter, Randomized Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Elranatamab (PF-06863135) Monotherapy and Elranatamab + Daratumumab Versus Daratumumab + Pomalidomide + Dexamethasone in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Who Have Received at Least 1 Prior Line of Therapy Including Lenalidomide and a Proteasome Inhibitor. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of the BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody elranatamab, alone and in combination with daratumumab, compared to a standard combination therapy for multiple myeloma patients who have undergone previous treatments.

The study involves testing the drug elranatamab, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with daratumumab, against a control group receiving daratumumab, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone. Elranatamab is a bispecific antibody targeting BCMA-CD3, while daratumumab is an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. These treatments are intended to improve outcomes for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

This interventional study is randomized with a factorial intervention model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are divided into different groups to receive either elranatamab alone, elranatamab with daratumumab, or the control therapy.

The study began on August 11, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the last update submitted on October 13, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance by potentially introducing a new effective treatment for multiple myeloma, influencing investor sentiment positively. It also places Pfizer in a competitive position within the oncology market, particularly against other companies developing similar therapies.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

