Pfizer’s Phase 3 Study on Abrocitinib: A Potential Breakthrough for Atopic Dermatitis

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 multi-center, long-term extension study titled ‘A PHASE 3 MULTI-CENTER, LONG-TERM EXTENSION STUDY INVESTIGATING THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ABROCITINIB, WITH OR WITHOUT TOPICAL MEDICATIONS, ADMINISTERED TO SUBJECTS AGED 12 YEARS AND OLDER WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Abrocitinib, with or without topical medications, in subjects aged 12 years and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. This study is significant as it addresses a common and challenging skin condition, potentially offering a new treatment option.

The intervention being tested is Abrocitinib, an oral medication available in two dosage strengths, 100 mg and 200 mg. It is designed to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, either alone or in combination with topical treatments.

The study is interventional with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on March 8, 2018, and is currently active but not recruiting. The last update was submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial as they provide a timeline for the study’s progress and expected completion.

This update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance positively if the results show significant efficacy and safety, as it would enhance their dermatology portfolio. In the competitive landscape, successful outcomes could position Pfizer favorably against other pharmaceutical companies developing similar treatments.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

