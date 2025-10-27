Pfizer’s Phase 3 RSV Vaccine Study: A Potential Game Changer for Pregnant Women

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3 Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of Revaccinating Pregnant Participants During Subsequent Pregnancies and Persistence of Immunity of a Single Dose of a Bivalent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a second dose of the RSVpreF vaccine in pregnant women and to assess how long immunity lasts from a single dose given in a previous pregnancy.

The study tests the RSVpreF vaccine, a biological intervention designed to prevent RSV infections. It involves administering a single dose of either the RSVpreF vaccine or a placebo to participants.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment. It uses a quadruple masking approach, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are blinded to the treatment in one cohort. The primary purpose is prevention.

The study began on March 4, 2025, with the last update submitted on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

The outcome of this study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by potentially strengthening its position in the RSV vaccine market. Positive results might enhance investor confidence, especially in light of competitive pressures within the vaccine industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue