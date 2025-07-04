Pfizer’s Phase 3 RSV Vaccine Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Pregnant Women

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3 Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of Revaccinating Pregnant Participants During Subsequent Pregnancies and Persistence of Immunity of a Single Dose of a Bivalent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and immune response of a second dose of the RSVpreF vaccine in pregnant participants and assess the duration of immunity from a single dose given during a previous pregnancy.

The intervention being tested is the RSVpreF vaccine, a biological treatment designed to prevent RSV infections. The study involves administering a single dose of RSVpreF or a placebo to pregnant participants, with a focus on safety and immune response.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking (participant, care provider, investigator, outcomes assessor) for Cohort 2, aiming primarily at prevention. It includes both pregnant and non-pregnant participants to assess the vaccine’s effects and immunity duration.

The study began on April 16, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 1, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in its RSV vaccine portfolio. As RSV remains a critical concern, successful results may position Pfizer favorably against competitors in the vaccine market.

The study is currently recruiting, with more details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

