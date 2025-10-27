Pfizer’s Pediatric Study on Aztreonam-Avibactam: A Potential Game-Changer for Gram-negative Infections

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 2A clinical study titled A PHASE 2A MULTICENTER, OBSERVER-BLINDED, RANDOMIZED 2 ARM STUDY TO INVESTIGATE PHARMACOKINETICS, SAFETY, TOLERABILITY AND EFFICACY OF INTRAVENOUS AZTREONAM-AVIBACTAM ± METRONIDAZOLE COMPARED TO BEST AVAILABLE THERAPY (BAT) IN PEDIATRIC PARTICIPANTS 9 MONTHS TO LESS THAN 18 YEARS OF AGE WITH SERIOUS GRAM-NEGATIVE BACTERIAL INFECTIONS INCLUDING COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTION. The study aims to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy of Aztreonam-Avibactam (ATM-AVI) in pediatric patients with serious gram-negative bacterial infections.

The intervention being tested is a drug combination of Aztreonam and Avibactam (ATM-AVI), which is designed to treat resistant gram-negative bacterial infections. The study compares this combination to the best available therapy (BAT), both administered intravenously.

The study is designed as a randomized, open-label, parallel study with a single-blinded observer. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either ATM-AVI or BAT, with a 3:1 ratio favoring ATM-AVI. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on October 24, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 1, 2025. The timeline is crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

This clinical study update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance Pfizer’s portfolio in treating resistant bacterial infections. It also positions Pfizer competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the pediatric infectious disease market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

