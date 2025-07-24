Pfizer’s Pediatric Pantoprazole Study: A Market Watch

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘An Exploratory, Multicenter, Randomized, Double Blind Study of Clinical Outcomes, Tolerability, and Safety of 2 Doses of Oral Pantoprazole in Pediatric Participants Aged 1 to 11 Years and 12 to 17 Years Who Require Maintenance Therapy for Healed Erosive Esophagitis.’ The study aims to evaluate the outcomes, tolerability, and safety of two different doses of pantoprazole, a medication used to maintain healing in pediatric patients with healed erosive esophagitis.

The intervention being tested involves two doses of pantoprazole, a drug designed to maintain the healing of erosive esophagitis. Participants receive either a full healing dose or a half healing dose, with a matching placebo, based on their weight.

This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the most effective dose for maintaining esophageal healing in children.

The study began on January 13, 2022, and is currently active but not recruiting new participants. The last update was submitted on July 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they reflect the study’s progression and current status.

The outcome of this study could influence Pfizer’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence if results are favorable. It may also impact the competitive landscape in pediatric gastroenterology treatments, where effective maintenance therapies are in demand.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

