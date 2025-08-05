Pfizer’s Pediatric Migraine Study: A Long-term Look at Rimegepant

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘Phase 3, Multicenter, Open-label Study to Assess the Long-term Safety and Tolerability of Rimegepant for the Acute Treatment of Migraine (With or Without Aura) in Children and Adolescents ≥ 6 to < 18 Years of Age.' The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety of rimegepant, a medication intended for the acute treatment of migraines in young patients. This study is significant as it addresses a critical need for effective migraine treatments in the pediatric population.

The intervention being tested is rimegepant, an oral dissolvable tablet (ODT) available in doses of 75 mg, 50 mg, or 35 mg. Rimegepant is designed to provide relief from migraine attacks in children and adolescents.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group assignment, meaning all participants receive the active treatment. There is no masking, as the study is open-label, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on April 28, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature.

This clinical study update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance positively by showcasing the company’s commitment to expanding its treatment portfolio for younger populations. It may also impact investor sentiment favorably, especially if the results demonstrate safety and efficacy. Competitors in the migraine treatment space may need to consider similar studies to remain competitive.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

