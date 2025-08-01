Pfizer’s Ngenla Study: A Closer Look at Long-Term Safety for GHD Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Ngenla Subcutaneous Injection Special Investigation’ to evaluate the long-term safety and effects of Ngenla in treating Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) in children. This study is significant as it aims to provide insights into the long-term use of Ngenla, a treatment approved for GHD without epiphyseal closure.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is Ngenla (Somatrogon), a drug administered via subcutaneous injection. It is intended to treat children with GHD who have not yet experienced epiphyseal closure.

Study Design: This is an observational, prospective cohort study. All participants will receive Ngenla as per their prescriptions, and their experiences will be monitored over time to assess safety and effectiveness.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 6, 2023, and is set to complete by November 30, 2027. The last update was submitted on July 30, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

Market Implications: This study could impact Pfizer’s stock performance positively if Ngenla proves to be safe and effective over the long term, potentially increasing investor confidence. As the pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, successful results could strengthen Pfizer’s position in the market for GHD treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

