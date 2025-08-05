Pfizer’s New Vaccine Study: Impact on Effectiveness and Market Dynamics

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Estimated Vaccine Effectiveness and Durability of Pfizer/BioNTech 2024-2025 COVID-19 Vaccine’ to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of their updated COVID-19 vaccine formulation. The study aims to assess the vaccine’s effectiveness against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections across different age groups and during various variant circulations.

The intervention being tested is the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine (2024-2025 formulation), which is designed to improve immune responses against current subvariants of the virus.

This observational study uses a case-control model to compare vaccinated individuals against those unvaccinated with the 2024-2025 formulation. It is retrospective, utilizing data from CVS MinuteClinic patients.

The study began on November 25, 2024, with its primary completion expected soon. The latest update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

Pfizer’s study could influence its stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market competitiveness, especially against other vaccine manufacturers.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

