Pfizer’s New Study on PF-07985045: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment?

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Study to Learn About the Study Medicine PF-07985045 When Given Alone or With Other Anti-cancer Therapies in People With Advanced Solid Tumors That Have a Change in a Gene. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effects of PF-07985045, a KRAS inhibitor, as a standalone treatment and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. This research is significant as it targets advanced solid tumors with KRAS gene mutations, including non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The intervention being tested is PF-07985045, administered orally once a day in 21-day or 28-day cycles. It is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with other drugs such as Gemcitabine, Nab-paclitaxel, Cetuximab, and others to determine the optimal dosage and effectiveness in treating advanced cancers.

The study follows a non-randomized, sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants will receive the study medication alone or in combination with other therapies, depending on the study phase they are enrolled in.

The study began on December 10, 2024, with the latest update submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the timeline for potential results that could impact future treatments.

The market implications of this study could be significant for Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the study shows promising results. Success in this area could enhance Pfizer’s position in the oncology market, potentially affecting competitors specializing in cancer treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

