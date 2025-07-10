Pfizer’s New COVID-19 Treatment Study: A Potential Game Changer?

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘An Interventional Efficacy and Safety, Phase 3, Double-Blind, 2-Arm Study to Investigate Orally Administered Ibuzatrelvir Compared with Placebo in Non-Hospitalized Symptomatic Adult and Adolescent Participants with COVID-19 Who Are at High Risk of Progressing to Severe Illness.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of ibuzatrelvir in preventing severe disease progression in COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized but are at high risk.

The intervention being tested is ibuzatrelvir, an experimental drug administered orally every 12 hours for 5 days. It is compared against a placebo to assess its efficacy in reducing the risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It involves quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on December 8, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the progress and potential results of the study.

This update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance as positive results might boost investor confidence and market valuation. The study’s outcome is also significant in the context of ongoing COVID-19 treatment developments, potentially impacting competitor strategies.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

