Pfizer’s MUST Study: Shedding Light on TCR-MM Treatment in Italy

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting the MUltiple Myeloma Italian ObServational sTudy (MUST) to understand the treatment landscape for patients with Triple Class Refractory Multiple Myeloma (TCR-MM) in Italy. The study aims to describe the standard of care and treatment costs for TCR-MM patients across 25 Italian centers specializing in blood diseases. This research is significant as it addresses the challenges faced by patients whose cancer does not respond to the three main classes of MM treatments.

The study does not involve any new interventions or treatments but focuses on collecting data from patient medical records to analyze current clinical practices and associated costs. This observational study will provide insights into real-world treatment approaches for TCR-MM patients.

The study is observational in nature, with no specific allocation or intervention model, and does not involve masking. Its primary purpose is to gather real-life data on treatment practices and costs for TCR-MM patients in Italy.

The study began on May 26, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

This study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by providing valuable insights into the treatment of TCR-MM, potentially guiding future therapeutic developments. The findings may also impact investor sentiment by highlighting Pfizer’s commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

