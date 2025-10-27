Pfizer’s Mevrometostat Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Oncology

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is currently conducting a Phase I clinical study titled A Phase I Dose Escalation and Expanded Cohort Study Of PF-06821497 (Mevrometostat) in the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Mevrometostat in treating these challenging cancer types, highlighting its potential significance in oncology therapeutics.

The intervention being tested is Mevrometostat (PF-06821497), an experimental drug administered orally. It is designed to treat patients with relapsed or refractory SCLC, CRPC, and FL, either alone or in combination with Enzalutamide, depending on the cohort.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. The study includes multiple cohorts to assess dose escalation and expansion across different patient groups and regions.

The study began on February 12, 2018, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 14, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Pfizer’s ongoing study could significantly impact its stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results show promising efficacy and safety profiles. This development may also influence the competitive landscape in oncology, where other pharmaceutical companies are pursuing similar treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue