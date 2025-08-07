Pfizer’s MEVPRO-1 Study: A New Frontier in Prostate Cancer Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A PHASE 3, RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL STUDY OF PF-06821497 (MEVROMETOSTAT) IN COMBINATION WITH ENZALUTAMIDE COMPARED WITH ENZALUTAMIDE OR DOCETAXEL IN PARTICIPANTS WITH METASTATIC CASTRATION RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER PREVIOUSLY TREATED WITH ABIRATERONE ACETATE (MEVPRO-1)’. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of combining PF-06821497 with enzalutamide versus the physician’s choice of enzalutamide or docetaxel in treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after prior treatment with abiraterone acetate. The primary objective is to assess radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS).

The intervention involves two main treatments: PF-06821497, an investigational drug, combined with enzalutamide, and a comparator involving either enzalutamide or docetaxel, a chemotherapy drug. PF-06821497 is administered at 875 mg twice daily, while enzalutamide is given at 160 mg daily. In the comparator arm, docetaxel is administered intravenously every 21 days.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants are allocated to different treatment arms to compare outcomes effectively.

The study began on October 21, 2024, with an estimated completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on August 5, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The ongoing study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance, as positive outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive field of prostate cancer treatments. Investors should monitor updates closely, as they may impact Pfizer’s standing against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

