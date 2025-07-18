Pfizer’s Lyme Disease Vaccine Study: Key Insights for Investors

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A PHASE 3, RANDOMIZED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, OBSERVER-BLINDED TRIAL TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY OF A 6-VALENT OspA-BASED LYME DISEASE VACCINE (VLA15) IN HEALTHY CHILDREN 5 THROUGH 17 YEARS OF AGE.’ The study aims to assess the safety of the VLA15 vaccine in preventing Lyme disease among healthy children aged 5 to 17, a group particularly susceptible to the disease.

The intervention being tested is the VLA15 vaccine, a 6-valent OspA-based Lyme disease vaccine, compared against a placebo of normal saline. The vaccine is intended to provide protection against Lyme disease.

This interventional study is randomized and employs a parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants, care providers, investigators, nor outcomes assessors know who receives the vaccine or placebo. The primary purpose is to evaluate safety.

The study began on December 12, 2022, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on July 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the timeline for potential market entry and regulatory review.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to a new marketable vaccine. Competitors in the vaccine industry will be closely monitoring these developments, given the potential market for a Lyme disease vaccine.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

