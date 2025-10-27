Pfizer’s Lorviqua Study in Korea: Key Insights for Investors

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a post-marketing surveillance study titled A Prospective, Single-arm, Open-label, Non-interventional, Multi-centre, Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) Study of Lorviqua (Registered) in Korea. The study aims to monitor the real-world use of Lorviqua, focusing on its safety and adverse events in patients with Metastatic ALK+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

The intervention being tested is Lorviqua, a drug used in the treatment of Metastatic ALK+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. The study observes its application in everyday clinical settings.

This is an observational study with a prospective time perspective, focusing on Korean patients with the specified cancer type. It is a single-arm, open-label study, meaning all participants receive the same treatment without a control group.

The study began on October 26, 2022, with an estimated completion date of March 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and assessing the timeline for potential market impacts.

The update on this study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance Lorviqua’s market position. It is important for investors to consider the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry when evaluating this update.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

