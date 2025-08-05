Pfizer’s Latest Clinical Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Multiple Myeloma Treatment?

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 1B clinical trial titled A PHASE 1B, OPEN-LABEL STUDY OF ELRANATAMAB IN COMBINATION WITH CARFILZOMIB PLUS DEXAMETHASONE AND ELRANATAMAB IN COMBINATION WITH PF-07901801 IN PARTICIPANTS WITH RELAPSED REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA. The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of combining elranatamab with other drugs in treating relapsed refractory multiple myeloma, a significant concern in oncology.

The study tests two combinations: elranatamab with carfilzomib and dexamethasone, and elranatamab with maplirpacept. Elranatamab is a BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody, carfilzomib is a proteasome inhibitor, and maplirpacept targets CD47-SIRP alpha.

This interventional study is randomized and sequential, with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It involves two parts, with different combinations and dosing strategies to identify optimal dosages.

The study began on December 14, 2022, with an estimated completion date of August 4, 2025. The primary completion date is not specified, but the last update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

The study’s progress could influence Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if results show positive safety and efficacy, potentially positioning Pfizer favorably against competitors in the oncology market.

The study is ongoing, with more information available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

