Pfizer’s Latest Clinical Study Update: Avelumab and Axitinib in Renal Cell Cancer

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. has recently updated the results of its phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Study of Avelumab With Axitinib Versus Sunitinib In Advanced Renal Cell Cancer (JAVELIN Renal 101)’. The study aims to assess the anti-tumor activity and safety of avelumab combined with axitinib compared to sunitinib monotherapy in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. This research is significant as it explores potential first-line treatments for this aggressive cancer type.

The interventions tested include avelumab, an intravenous drug administered every two weeks, and axitinib, an oral medication taken twice daily. These are compared against sunitinib, another oral drug taken once daily, to evaluate their effectiveness and safety.

The study was designed as a randomized, open-label, parallel-arm trial with the primary purpose of treatment. It involved no masking, allowing for direct comparison between the experimental and active comparator groups.

The study began on March 23, 2016, with primary completion in August 2024, and the latest update submitted in July 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, providing a timeline for investors and stakeholders.

This update could positively impact Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to a competitive advantage in the renal cell carcinoma treatment market. It is essential to monitor competitor activities and market trends to understand the broader industry context.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

