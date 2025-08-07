Pfizer’s Korean Surveillance Study: Ensuring Comirnaty’s Safety Post-Market

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Korean Post Marketing Surveillance for Comirnaty Injection’ to monitor the safety of the Comirnaty Injection (Bretovameran) during its post-marketing phase. The study aims to identify any safety concerns and questions related to the vaccine, ensuring it meets regulatory requirements and standard clinical practices in Korea.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is the Comirnaty Injection, also known as Bretovameran. It is a biological treatment administered intramuscularly as a single dose of 0.3 mL for individuals aged 12 and older, regardless of their prior COVID-19 vaccination status.

Study Design: This is an observational, non-interventional, open-label study with a prospective cohort model. It is conducted in multiple Korean healthcare centers, where data is collected from patients’ medical records without any additional visits or activities mandated by the study.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 11, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on August 5, 2025, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: This study’s update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, potentially boosting market sentiment. As the pharmaceutical industry remains competitive, ongoing safety monitoring is crucial for maintaining a leading position in the vaccine market.

The study is currently active and not recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

