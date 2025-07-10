Pfizer’s Korean Post Marketing Surveillance Study: Ensuring Safety of Comirnaty Injection

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Korean Post Marketing Surveillance study for the Comirnaty Injection (Bretovameran) to identify safety issues during the post-marketing period. This observational study aims to ensure the vaccine’s safety as part of routine clinical practice in Korea.

Intervention/Treatment: The study involves the administration of the Comirnaty Injection, known as Bretovameran, which is a biological treatment given intramuscularly as a single dose of 0.3 mL to individuals aged 12 and older, regardless of their prior COVID-19 vaccination status.

Study Design: This is an open-label, non-comparative, non-interventional, prospective, and multi-center observational study. It follows a cohort model and collects data from medical records and patient diaries without any mandated visits or activities.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 11, 2024, with the latest update submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing data collection efforts.

Market Implications: The update on this study could positively influence Pfizer’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine. In a competitive vaccine market, maintaining a strong safety profile is essential for sustaining market share and investor trust.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

