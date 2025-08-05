Pfizer’s Inclacumab Study: Long-term Safety Insights for Sickle Cell Disease

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘An Open-label Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety of Inclacumab Administered to Participants With Sickle Cell Disease.’ The primary objective is to assess the safety of long-term use of inclacumab in individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD) who have completed a prior inclacumab trial. This study is significant as it aims to provide insights into the prolonged safety profile of inclacumab, potentially benefiting SCD patients.

The intervention being tested is inclacumab, a drug administered intravenously at a dose of 30 mg/kg every 12 weeks. Inclacumab is intended to manage symptoms associated with sickle cell disease, aiming to improve patient outcomes.

This is an interventional study with a single-group assignment, where all participants receive the same treatment. There is no masking involved, meaning both researchers and participants know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the drug’s safety over an extended period.

The study began on March 29, 2022, and is currently active but not recruiting new participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

The update on this study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful long-term safety results could enhance the market potential of inclacumab in treating SCD. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in SCD treatment could impact Pfizer’s positioning in the market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

