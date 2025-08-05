Pfizer’s Elranatamab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled MagnetisMM-32 to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug elranatamab in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) who have previously been treated with anti-CD38 antibodies and lenalidomide. The study aims to compare elranatamab monotherapy against combination therapies involving other drugs to determine its safety and efficacy.

The intervention being tested is elranatamab, an experimental drug administered subcutaneously, which is intended to treat MM. Participants will either receive elranatamab or a combination therapy involving drugs like elotuzumab, pomalidomide, bortezomib, and carfilzomib.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the therapeutic effects of elranatamab compared to standard combination therapies.

The study began on February 8, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The results of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive oncology sector. Investors will be keenly observing updates, given the potential for elranatamab to offer a new treatment option for MM.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

