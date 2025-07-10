Pfizer’s Dacomitinib Study: Insights into Lung Cancer Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Effectiveness of Dacomitinib in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Positive in Taiwan.’ The study aims to evaluate the real-world application and effectiveness of dacomitinib, a treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer in patients with a specific genetic marker. Understanding the drug’s impact is significant for improving treatment strategies for this cancer type.

Dacomitinib, the intervention being tested, is an oral tablet designed to treat non-small cell lung cancer by targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene, which plays a role in cancer cell growth. The goal is to assess its safety and effectiveness in real-world settings.

This observational study employs a cohort model with a retrospective time perspective, focusing on patients who have already received dacomitinib. The primary purpose is to gather insights into the drug’s real-world effectiveness without any masking or allocation involved.

The study began on July 1, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

The study’s findings could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by potentially enhancing investor confidence in dacomitinib’s market viability. As the pharmaceutical industry closely watches developments in cancer treatments, competitors may also be affected by the study’s outcomes.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

