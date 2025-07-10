Pfizer’s COVID-19 Treatment Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Outpatient Care

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. recently completed a clinical study titled ‘EPIC-HR: Study of Oral PF-07321332/Ritonavir Compared With Placebo in Nonhospitalized High Risk Adults With COVID-19.’ The study aimed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the oral antiviral combination PF-07321332/ritonavir in treating COVID-19 in adults at high risk of severe illness. This research is significant as it explores potential outpatient treatment options for COVID-19, which could reduce hospitalizations and improve patient outcomes.

The study tested PF-07321332, an experimental drug, in combination with ritonavir, against a placebo. The intervention was administered orally every 12 hours for five days. The goal was to determine if this combination could prevent hospitalization or death in COVID-19 patients.

This was a randomized, double-blind, phase 2/3 study with a parallel intervention model. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either the drug combination or a placebo, with both participants and researchers blinded to the assignments. The primary purpose was treatment-focused, aiming to assess the drug’s efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes.

The study began on July 16, 2021, with primary completion in November 2022. The last update was submitted on July 8, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

The completion of this study could positively impact Pfizer’s stock performance, as successful results may lead to increased demand for the treatment. Investors might view this as a strategic advantage for Pfizer, especially in the competitive COVID-19 treatment market. The study’s results could also influence the broader pharmaceutical industry, prompting competitors to accelerate their research efforts.

The study is now completed, with detailed results available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

