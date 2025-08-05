Pfizer’s ATGAM Study: A Safety Check for Aplastic Anemia Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘ATGAM INTRAVENOUS INFUSION 250mg GENERAL INVESTIGATION’ to confirm the safety of ATGAM in patients with moderate to severe aplastic anemia in Japan. The study aims to observe the safety profile of ATGAM under actual use conditions, which is significant for ensuring patient safety and effective treatment outcomes.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the drug Anti-human thymocyte immunoglobulin, equine, known as ATGAM. It is administered intravenously to patients with moderate to severe aplastic anemia to assess its safety and efficacy.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. The primary purpose is to observe the safety of ATGAM in real-world settings without any specific allocation or masking involved.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 21, 2024, with an observation period of 24 weeks. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results.

Market Implications: This study update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance positively by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s commitment to patient safety and product efficacy. As the study is ongoing, it may also impact investor sentiment towards competitors in the aplastic anemia treatment market.

The study is currently active but not recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

