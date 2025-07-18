Pfizer’s ABRYSVO Vaccine Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Infant RSV Prevention

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Effectiveness of ABRYSVO® Maternal Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Against RSV in Infants in Western Pennsylvania.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the ABRYSVO vaccine, administered to pregnant individuals, in preventing RSV-related outcomes in infants. This research is significant as RSV is a leading cause of respiratory illness in infants, and the study will provide critical data to support vaccine policy and implementation.

The intervention being tested is the ABRYSVO vaccine, a bivalent RSV prefusion F protein-based vaccine designed to protect against RSV-A and RSV-B. It is intended for use in pregnant individuals to prevent RSV-related lower respiratory tract disease in infants.

The study is observational, employing a case-control model with a retrospective time perspective. It uses a test-negative design to assess the real-world vaccine effectiveness of maternal ABRYSVO vaccination against RSV outcomes in infants.

The study began on February 24, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates to stakeholders.

This study update could positively impact Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment by demonstrating the potential efficacy of the ABRYSVO vaccine in a real-world setting. It also positions Pfizer competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the RSV vaccine market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

