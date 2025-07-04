Pfizer’s ABRYSVO Vaccine Study: A Potential Game-Changer for RSV Prevention

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Effectiveness of ABRYSVO® Maternal Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Against RSV in Infants in Western Pennsylvania.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the ABRYSVO vaccine, administered during pregnancy, in preventing RSV-related outcomes in infants. This research is significant as RSV is a leading cause of lower respiratory tract disease in infants globally.

The intervention being tested is the ABRYSVO vaccine, a bivalent RSV prefusion F protein-based vaccine designed to protect against both RSV-A and RSV-B. It is intended for active immunization of pregnant individuals to prevent RSV in infants from birth through six months of age.

The study is observational, using a case-control model with a retrospective time perspective. It employs a test-negative design to assess the real-world effectiveness of the vaccine without active participant enrollment or primary data collection beyond standard care.

The study started on February 24, 2025, with the last update submitted on July 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing data collection efforts.

The market implications of this study are significant for Pfizer, as positive results could enhance investor confidence and potentially boost stock performance. The study’s outcomes may also influence the competitive landscape, particularly in the RSV vaccine market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

