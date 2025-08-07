Pfizer’s ABRYSVO Vaccine Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Infant RSV Protection

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Effectiveness of ABRYSVO® Maternal Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Against RSV in Infants in Western Pennsylvania.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the ABRYSVO vaccine, which is administered to pregnant individuals to protect infants from RSV-related lower respiratory tract diseases. The study is significant as RSV is a leading cause of such diseases in infants worldwide.

The intervention being tested is the ABRYSVO vaccine, a bivalent RSV prefusion F protein-based vaccine designed to protect against both RSV-A and RSV-B. It is intended for active immunization of pregnant individuals to prevent RSV in infants from birth through six months of age.

This observational study uses a case-control model with a retrospective time perspective. It employs a test negative design (TND) to assess the real-world effectiveness of the ABRYSVO vaccine in a population in Western Pennsylvania. The study does not involve active enrollment or direct contact with participants.

The study began on February 24, 2025, with an initial submission date of January 31, 2025. The last update was submitted on August 5, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study.

The study’s findings could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by demonstrating the vaccine’s effectiveness, potentially boosting investor confidence. Given the competitive landscape in the vaccine industry, successful results could position Pfizer favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

