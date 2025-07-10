Pfizer’s Abrysvo Study: Ensuring Safety for Seniors

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a post-marketing study titled ‘SPECIAL INVESTIGATION FOR ABRYSVO INTRAMUSCULAR INJECTION -INVESTIGATION IN INDIVIDUALS AGED 60 YEARS OR OLDER-‘ to confirm the safety of its RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, in individuals aged 60 years or older in Japan. This study is significant as it aims to ensure the vaccine’s safety under actual clinical practice conditions.

The intervention being tested is the RSVpreF vaccine, a biological treatment administered as a 0.5mL intramuscular injection. It is intended to protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the elderly population.

The study is designed as an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. This means that the participants are observed over time to assess outcomes, without any allocation or masking involved.

The study commenced on May 27, 2025, and the latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the timeliness of the data being collected.

This update could potentially bolster Pfizer’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the safety and efficacy of its vaccine offerings. Given the competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical industry, such studies are vital for maintaining a competitive edge.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue