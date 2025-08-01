Pfizer’s Abrysvo Study: A Closer Look at Safety in Pregnant Women and Infants

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Special Investigation for ABRYSVO Intramuscular Injection – Investigation in Pregnant Women and Infants.’ The primary objective is to assess the safety of the RSVpreF vaccine, known as Abrysvo, in pregnant women and their infants in Japan. This study is significant as it aims to confirm the vaccine’s safety in real-world clinical settings, potentially influencing public health strategies.

The intervention being tested is the RSVpreF vaccine, a biological treatment administered as a 0.5mL intramuscular injection. It is designed to protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in pregnant women and their newborns.

The study is observational and follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. This means it observes the outcomes in a group of vaccinated pregnant women and their infants over time, without assigning specific interventions to participants.

The study began on October 1, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 30, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

This update could positively impact Pfizer’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s vaccine portfolio. As RSV vaccines gain attention, Pfizer’s advancements may position it favorably against competitors in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

