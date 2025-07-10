Pfizer’s Abrocitinib Pregnancy Study: Safety Insights and Market Impact

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting an observational study titled ‘CIBINQO™ Pregnancy Registry: An Observational Study of the Safety of Abrocitinib Exposure in Pregnant Women and Their Offspring.’ The study aims to assess the safety of abrocitinib (CIBINQO) in pregnant women and their offspring, focusing on those with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. This research is significant as it seeks to ensure the safety of using abrocitinib during pregnancy.

The intervention being tested is the drug abrocitinib, taken orally. It is intended for women who are pregnant or recently pregnant and have been diagnosed with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The study will compare experiences between those exposed to the drug and those who are not.

The study is designed as an observational cohort with a prospective time perspective. Participants will be observed through routine care without additional visits, ensuring minimal disruption to their usual healthcare.

The study began on July 25, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study.

The market implications of this study could be significant for Pfizer’s stock performance, as positive safety results might enhance investor confidence and competitive positioning in the pharmaceutical industry. Competitors may also be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue