Pfizer and Genmab’s Tivdak Study: A Closer Look at Ocular Safety in Cervical Cancer Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. and Genmab are conducting a Phase 4 clinical study titled ‘A Prospective Low-Interventional Phase 4 Single Arm Study of Ocular Assessments in Patients Treated with Tivdak® in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate potential ocular side effects of Tivdak, a treatment for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, highlighting its significance in improving patient safety and treatment outcomes.

The intervention being tested is Tivdak, an experimental drug administered via intravenous infusion every three weeks. The study focuses on monitoring any adverse effects related to the eyes, ensuring comprehensive safety assessments for patients undergoing this treatment.

This interventional study employs a single-group assignment model without masking, primarily focusing on identifying side effects rather than treatment efficacy. Participants will undergo regular eye assessments at specified intervals to track any ocular changes.

The study began on May 7, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This study update could influence Pfizer and Genmab’s stock performance positively, as it demonstrates their commitment to patient safety and drug efficacy. Investors might view this as a strategic move to strengthen their position in the competitive oncology market, potentially affecting investor sentiment favorably.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

