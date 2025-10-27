Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Promising Study on Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)), Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb are conducting a Phase 1B study titled ‘A Study to Learn About the Effects of the Combination of Elranatamab (PF-06863135) and Iberdomide in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (MagnetisMM-30).’ The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of combining elranatamab and iberdomide in treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a challenging cancer type that affects plasma cells.

The study investigates two drugs: elranatamab, a BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody, and iberdomide, a cereblon-modulating agent. These interventions are designed to work together to combat multiple myeloma by targeting specific pathways involved in the disease.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It is structured in two parts: dose escalation and dose randomization, to determine the optimal dosage for patients.

The study began on January 10, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 14, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The market implications of this study are significant for both Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if successful. The study’s progress could also influence the competitive landscape in the multiple myeloma treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

