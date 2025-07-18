Pfizer and BioNTech’s New Shingles Vaccine Study: What Investors Need to Know

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)), Biontech Se Sponsored Adr ((BNTX)), Biontech SE (($CC:BNTX.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are conducting a clinical study titled ‘A PHASE 1/2 RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, AND IMMUNOGENICITY OF A MODIFIED RNA VACCINE AGAINST VARICELLA ZOSTER VIRUS IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS.’ The study aims to assess the safety and immune response of a modified RNA vaccine for shingles in healthy adults aged 50 to 85, highlighting its potential to enhance vaccine options for this age group.

The intervention being tested is a modified RNA vaccine known as Varicella Zoster Virus modRNA (VZV modRNA). This vaccine is designed to prevent shingles by inducing an immune response against the virus.

The study is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a sequential intervention model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded. The primary purpose is prevention.

The study began on January 25, 2023, and is currently active but not recruiting. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are set for July 16, 2025, marking significant milestones for data collection and analysis.

This clinical update could influence Pfizer and BioNTech’s stock performance by showcasing their continued innovation in vaccine development. As the study progresses, positive results could enhance investor confidence and position these companies favorably against competitors in the vaccine market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

