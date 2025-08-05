Pfizer and AbbVie Collaborate on Promising Pediatric Antibiotic Study

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Pfizer Inc ((PFE)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer and AbbVie are collaborating on a clinical study titled ‘A PHASE 2A, 2-PART, OPEN-LABEL, NON-RANDOMIZED, MULTICENTER, SINGLE AND MULTIPLE DOSE TRIAL TO EVALUATE PHARMACOKINETICS, SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF AZTREONAM AND AVIBACTAM ± METRONIDAZOLE IN NEONATES AND INFANTS FROM BIRTH TO LESS THAN 9 MONTHS OF AGE WITH SUSPECTED OR CONFIRMED INFECTIONS DUE TO GRAM-NEGATIVE PATHOGENS REQUIRING INTRAVENOUS ANTIBIOTIC TREATMENT.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effects of the combination drug aztreonam-avibactam (ATM-AVI) in treating bacterial infections in infants, a significant step in addressing antibiotic resistance.

The intervention involves administering ATM-AVI, a combination of an antibiotic and a resistance inhibitor, to combat gram-negative bacterial infections in newborns and infants. This treatment is designed to enhance the efficacy of antibiotics against resistant bacteria.

This Phase 2a study is non-randomized and open-label, involving two parts with single and multiple doses. It includes four age cohorts, with the primary goal of understanding the basic science behind the drug’s pharmacokinetics and safety in young patients.

The study began on September 25, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection efforts.

This clinical update could influence Pfizer and AbbVie’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative treatments in pediatric care, potentially boosting investor confidence. The study’s focus on antibiotic resistance also aligns with broader industry trends towards addressing this global health challenge.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

