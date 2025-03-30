PFC Incorporates New Subsidiary for Pune Transmission Project

An announcement from Power Finance Corporation Limited ( (IN:PFC) ) is now available.

Power Finance Corporation Limited has announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, NES Pune East New Transmission Limited, under its subsidiary PFC Consulting Limited. This new entity is established as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop a network expansion scheme in Maharashtra aimed at removing transmission constraints in the Pune region. The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited has appointed PFC Consulting Limited as the Bid Process Coordinator for selecting a Transmission Service Provider through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The SPV will handle preparatory activities such as land acquisition and forest clearance, and will be transferred to the successful bidder after the bidding process, impacting the company’s operational capabilities and positioning in the power transmission sector.

More about Power Finance Corporation Limited

Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on financing and consulting services for the power sector. The company is involved in funding power projects, providing consultancy services, and facilitating the development of infrastructure in the energy sector.

YTD Price Performance: -6.73%

Average Trading Volume: 295,133

Current Market Cap: 1367.2B INR

For a thorough assessment of PFC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue