PEXA Group Limited Issues New Equity Securities

PEXA Group Limited ( (AU:PXA) ) has shared an update.

PEXA Group Limited has announced the issuance of 29,816 ordinary fully paid securities, effective as of October 31, 2025. This issuance involves the conversion or payment up of unquoted equity securities, which may impact the company’s capital structure and potentially influence its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PXA) stock is a Buy with a A$17.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PEXA Group Limited stock, see the AU:PXA Stock Forecast page.

More about PEXA Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 425,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.7B

For an in-depth examination of PXA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

