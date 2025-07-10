Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Pets at Home ( (GB:PETS) ).

Pets at Home Group Plc announced the purchase of 70,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program. The shares, bought at an average price of 246.9725 GBp, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 457,881,054. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PETS) stock is a Hold with a £2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pets at Home stock, see the GB:PETS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PETS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PETS is a Outperform.

The overall stock score reflects a strong valuation with reasonable income prospects and a solid financial performance. While technical indicators show some weakness, the potential for a rebound is present. The absence of earnings call data limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PETS stock, click here.

More about Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group Plc operates in the pet care industry, offering a wide range of products and services for pet owners. The company focuses on providing pet food, accessories, and veterinary services, catering to the needs of pet enthusiasts across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 990,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.12B

See more data about PETS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue