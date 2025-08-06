Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Pets at Home ( (GB:PETS) ).

Pets at Home Group Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 70,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 222.60 to 227.20 GBp per share. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 456,551,054, which will impact the total voting rights and may affect shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PETS) stock is a Hold with a £2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pets at Home stock, see the GB:PETS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PETS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PETS is a Outperform.

Pets at Home’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The consistent revenue growth and effective cash management are significant strengths. Technical indicators suggest some short-term challenges, but the stock offers a good dividend yield, contributing positively to its valuation.

More about Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group Plc operates in the pet care industry, providing a range of products and services for pet owners. The company focuses on retailing pet supplies, veterinary services, and grooming services, catering to the needs of pet owners across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 886,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £993M

