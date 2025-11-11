Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pets at Home ( (GB:PETS) ) has issued an announcement.

Pets at Home Group Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 70,000 of its ordinary shares through Jefferies International Limited. This move, part of a previously announced program, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total voting rights in the company will be adjusted to 452,875,265, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PETS) stock is a Buy with a £243.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pets at Home stock, see the GB:PETS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PETS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PETS is a Outperform.

Pets at Home shows strong financial performance with consistent revenue growth and effective cash flow management. The technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, while the valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and high dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the score.

More about Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group Plc operates in the pet care industry, offering a range of products and services for pet owners. The company focuses on providing pet supplies, grooming, and veterinary services, catering to the needs of pet enthusiasts across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 1,014,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £935.8M

