Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 70,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Pets at Home ( (GB:PETS) ) is now available.

Pets at Home Group Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 70,000 of its ordinary shares through Deutsche Numis, with prices ranging from 241.80 GBp to 244.00 GBp. The purchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 457,251,054, which impacts the total voting rights and could influence shareholder interest and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PETS) stock is a Hold with a £2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pets at Home stock, see the GB:PETS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PETS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PETS is a Neutral.

Pets at Home’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events, highlighting robust cash flow management and strategic share buybacks. However, bearish technical indicators and a need for improvement in net profit margins moderate the score. The valuation suggests potential undervaluation, supported by a high dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PETS stock, click here.

More about Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group Plc operates in the pet care industry, offering a range of products and services for pet owners. The company focuses on providing pet supplies, grooming, and veterinary services to cater to the needs of pet enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 941,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.1B

For a thorough assessment of PETS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue